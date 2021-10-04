Death notices: Oct. 4, 2021

<strong>Velma M. LaMontagne,</strong> 87, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 2, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Joseph John Delmore</strong>, 65, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 23 at Maternity B.V.M Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Joseph passed away Sept. 18, 2021. Inurnment was in Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Butch Hovarter, Larry Stringer, Jon Kirsch, John Pilotte, Phil Billman and Keith Decker.

Funeral services for <strong>Jeannette May Gregoire</strong>, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 21 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Jeannette passed away Sept. 15, 2021. Interment was in St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joe and Matthew Gregoire, Greg and Mike Blanchette, Jacob Klonowski and Sean O’Connell. Honorary pallbearers were Maddy Sheets, and Brianna, Heather and Sammy Gregoire.

Funeral Mass for the <strong>Rev. Michael P. Keliher C.S.V.,</strong> 74, of Arlington Heights, was held Sept. 16 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Daniel R. Hall, C.S.V. officiating. Michael passed away Sept. 10, 2021. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Graveside services for <strong>Dorothy Lucille Matton</strong>, 97, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 15 in St. Anne Township Cemetery, St. Anne. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Dorothy passed away Sept. 10, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Sharon Anne Palzer,</strong> 74, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 20 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Matthew Pratscher officiating. Sharon passed away Sept. 16, 2021. Inurnment was in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Goodrich.

Funeral services for <strong>Victor Pourroy,</strong> 64, of Bradley, were held Sept. 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Steve Hudspath officiating. Victor passed away Sept. 4, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Jesse, Peter and Joe Pourroy, Jason West, Lloyd Gatlin and Kevin Blanchette.

Graveside services for <strong>Clifford Stein</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 11 at Stein-Stine Cemetery in St. James. Clifford passed away Aug. 31, 2021. Pallbearers were Meghan, Caelan, Kim, Aedan and Chase Stein, Jennifer Kimball and Kayla and Ryan Walters.

Funeral services for <strong>Melvin F. “Sonny” Watson</strong>, 79, of Bradley, were held Sept. 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Melvin passed away Sept. 11, 2021. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Chris Sorenson, Michael and Matthew Watson, David Morris, Matt Neblock and Robert Keller.

Funeral services for <strong>Neil Wolven</strong>, 88, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 13 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Craig Crombar officiating. Neil passed away Sept. 5, 2021. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Shannon Jackson, David, Andrew and Matthew Wolven, and David Dunsworth.