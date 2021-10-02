Ronald Moline

LODA — Ronald L. Moline, 83, of Loda, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born Dec. 2, 1937, in Chicago, the son of Leslie and Eleanor (Moreland) Moline.

Ronald was a 1961 graduate of the University of Illinois, where he received his Bachelor of Architecture.

He worked for Moline Architecture Group and Spectrum Architecture Group, retiring in 1999. He was an architect and developer for several properties and retirement homes in the area, such as East Court Village, Winchester Manor, Hickory Hills Senior Citizens’ Living, and Braidwood Senior Citizens’ Housing, among others. Ronald co-owned the Frank Lloyd Wright Bradley House and started the original restoration of the home. He served as regional director of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and helped write the exams for architects to become board certified in the United States. He also served as president of the Kankakee Lions Club and on the board of directors of the National Architectural Accrediting Boards (NAAB). Ronald had received numerous awards and honors including being conferred an AIA Fellowship, a Gold Medal Distinguished Achievement Award from the Illinois Council AIA.

Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Laura and Ken Heidrich, of Manhattan, and Olivia L. Moline, of Champaign; and 10 grandchildren, Eric (Linda) Heidrich, Adam (Jill) Heidrich, Evan (Lindsay) Heidrich, Megan (Ray) Marko, Nicholas Moline, Ashley (Daniel) O’Hare, Sarah (Doug) Torbeck, Robert Lloyd, Kristina (Greg) Sharpe and Martin Russow.

Preceding him in death were his parents; three sons, Mark D. Moline, Gregory T. Moline and Scott M. Moline; his twin brother, Donald Moline; and one sister, Marjorie Bessey.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

