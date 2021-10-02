MOMENCE — Robert “Bob” Bleyle, 85, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 28, 2021) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home in Momence.

He was born Nov. 26, 1935, in Aberdeen, S.D., the son of Everett and Irene J. Barrie Bleyle.

Bob married Janice Marie Thurman on Dec. 11, 1955, in Momence. She preceded him in death March 15, 2018.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Tammy Bleyle, of Momence, and Ronald and Brenda Bleyle, of Noblesville, Ind.; sister, Shirley Turner, of Momence; six grandchildren, Mike and Lauren Bleyle, Daniel and Jamie Bleyle, Tim and Nikki Bleyle, Derek and Jessica Bleyle, Drew and Andie Bleyle, and Sam Bleyle; and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Donna Dhom and Betty Schmidt.

He retired as a finish carpenter and owned and operated Robert Bleyle and Sons Construction Company.

Bob was a member of the Momence Lions Club, and helped organize and run Christmas in April; was a member of Carpenters Union Local 272, served as an alderman for the City of Momence and helped with Meals on Wheels.

He enjoyed bowling, was a big fan of the Chicago Bears, loved watching his six grandsons play sports and taking them out for breakfast on Saturday mornings.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Private services will be at a later date.

Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to the Momence Lions Club.

