KANKAKEE — Loretta Glenn, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 24, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Second Baptist M.B.C in Kankakee. Pastor Tyler J. Prude will officiate.

All CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Loretta was born Dec. 29, 1961, in Little Rock, Ark., the daughter of Ernest Jackson and Blanchie Glenn-Hairston.

In 1979, she graduated from Westview High School. She continued her education at Kankakee Community College, where she became a nursing assistant.

Loretta was employed at Kankakee Rehabilitation Center for 16 years. She loved learning and helping people wherever she could.

She enjoyed playing cards, rapping, dancing, watching “Days of Our Lives,” and watching basketball. Her favorite team was the Lakers. She was always the life of the party.

Loretta leaves to cherish her memories her father, Earnest (Rose) Jackson, of St. Louis, Mo.; stepfather, Albert Hairston, of Kankakee; her children, Ieshua Glenn, of Jackson, Tenn., Willie McComb and April (Stanley) Turner, of Kankakee; four sisters, Valerie (Greg) Ballard, of Plano, Texas, Jewel Jackson, Chanel (Charles) Suber and Latoria Jackson, of St. Louis, Mo.; one brother, Earnest Jr. (Dana) Jackson of Hiram, Ga.; three nieces, Rickeshia Glenn, Shonda Robinson and Latoya Woods, all of Atlanta, Ga.; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Blanchie Glenn-Hairston; two sisters, Bobbie Glenn-Price and Pamela Allen; aunts, Gloria Calmes, Leonia Green, Julia Billips and Bessie Willingham; and uncles, James Glenn and Joe Glenn.

