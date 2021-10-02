Karen Ross

KANKAKEE — Karen Bernadette Ross, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Karen was born April 30, 1952, at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, the daughter of Luther Carr Sr. and Anita Guy. Karen married Charles Bernard Ross Sr. in 1973, in Chicago.

Karen was employed as a manufacturer.

She enjoyed playing solitaire, taking her grandbabies to the park, watching crime shows and “Chicago P.D.”

Karen leaves to cherish her fond memories her daughters, Tamika Ross, of Chicago, Anita Ross and Latrice Ross, both of Kankakee; sons, Charles (Melissa) Ross Jr., of Yorktown, Va., and DeJuan (Celeste) Ross Sr., of Bourbonnais; sisters, Janice Carr, of Houston, Texas, and Gesalda Carr, of Madison, Wis.; brothers, Luther Carr III and Andre Carr, both of Chicago; 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; special great-granddaughter, Aunyla Ross, whom she helped raise and was her special buddy; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Charles B. Ross Sr.; her father, Luther Carr Jr.; her mother, Anita E. Guy; her son Steven Ross Sr.; grandson, Steven Ross Jr.; her brothers, Ronald Young, Charles Fleming and Lamar Carr; and her sisters, Sandra Judkins and Yolanda Thompson.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Rev. Thomas J. Ervin will be officiating.

All CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.