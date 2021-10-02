Jerry Mollema

ST. ANNE — Jerry G. Mollema, 75, of St. Anne, was born Nov. 7, 1945, the son of Broer and Tryntje “Tina” Jellema Mollema. He gained his wings to enter Heaven on Sept. 24, 2021.

He married Darlene Andrews on June 15, 1974, in Momence. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Darlene Mollema, of St. Anne, he is survived by a daughter, Melissa Mollema-Pasel, of St. Anne; sister and brother-in-law, Christina (Keith) Shults, of Lewisburg, Tenn.; brother and sister-in-law, Jack (Linda) Mollema, of St. Anne; his granddaughter, Aynslee Pasel; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a sister, Jane VanDerVliet.

He was a retired machinist.

Jerry served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation engineer from 1964 to 1968.

He was a member of the Aroma Park American Legion.

Jerry enjoyed spending time with fellow veterans and friends, deer hunting, doing crossword puzzles, golfing, and watching NASCAR. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Grace Baptist Church, 2499 Waldron Road, Kankakee.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Chad Dalton officiating. Inurnment will follow, with military rites by the Momence Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the education fund of his granddaughter, Aynslee Pasel.

