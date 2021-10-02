KOONTZ LAKE, Ind. — Irene Weger, 87, of Koontz Lake, Ind., passed away Thursday (Sept. 23, 2021).

She was a resident of Herscher for over 20 years.

Irene was born in Gary, Ind., the daughter of John and Anna Bekelya.

She graduated from Lew Wallace High School with the Class of 1952.

Irene worked for Marshall Fields in Chicago as an adding machine operator, prior to her marriage to William Weger in 1958.

She was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 170, for 68 years.

Irene was an avid baker and crafter.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and playing cards and games.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William E. Weger; her mother and father, Anna and John Bekelya; sisters, Olga (Sam) Wilson, Margaret (Norman) Suhr, Yvonne (Bill) Drysdale, and her twin sister, Pauline (Eugene) Muriada, and brother. Richard (Bonnie) Bekelya.

Surviving are her son, Donald (Randy) Weger; daughter, Diane (Ronald) Christensen; six grandchildren, Amie, Matthew, Alexander, Christopher, Jamie and Andrew; seven great-grandchildren, Easton, Donald, Declan, Sean, Margaret, Penelope and Brenna; along with a host of other relatives and long-time friends. She had a special place in her heart for all her granddogs as well. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

“The pot will be forever light from now on,” the family said.

Funeral arrangements are by Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, Ind.

Please sign her online guestbook at chapellawnfunerals.com.