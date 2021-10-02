BOURBONNAIS — Doris E. Gromer of Bourbonnais, age 95, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Doris was born on April 7, 1926, in Bourbonnais Township, Ill., to Paul and Katherine (Marino) Magruder.

Doris worked for Riverview OB/GYN until her retirement at age 80. A very active woman, she loved family gatherings, bowling, playing cards and game shows. Doris loved her children, grandkids and her little dog, Pookie. She lived at home until age 93, at which time she moved to Citadel Memory Care. We thank them and Uplifted Care hospice for their care and kindness.

Doris is survived by her son, Jim, and his wife, Mari. She will be missed by her 5 grandchildren, Stacy and Jon Cordes, Adam Gromer, Stan and Melissa Gromer, Dustin Gromer and Sherilyn and Steve Clott, along with her 4 great-grandchildren, Jackson and Austin Cordes and Mackenzie and Jaxon Gromer. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

We would like to thank her special friends, Wayne and Donna Jackson and her niece, Nancy Eppelsheimer, for their love and support.

Doris was preceded in death by her much-loved son, Jerry, her parents and 10 siblings.

Any memorials will be used for the family’s wishes.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Blooms Grove Cemetery in Rockville Township.

