Death notices: Oct. 2, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Joe Barzantny</strong>, 77, of St. Louis, Mo., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Sept. 30, 2021) in St. Louis, Mo.

<strong>Barbara M. Bechard</strong>, 90, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 29, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Norman Conner,</strong> 86, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 29, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Susan "Sue" Dickson,</strong> 54, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Sept. 30, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>George Robbins "D.J.</strong>," 76, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and formerly of Yorkville, passed away Friday (Oct. 1, 2021) in Port Charlotte, Fla.

<strong>Cheryl Santaguida,</strong> 62, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Oct. 1, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.