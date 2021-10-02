Charles Williamson

NEWARK — Charles R. “Bob” “Charlie” “Chuck” Williamson, 98, of Newark, and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 29, 2021) at Hines Veterans Hospital.

He was born Oct. 31, 1922, in Windsor, the son of Delmar and Foy (Nighswander) Williamson. Charles married Betty Holl on Sept. 27, 1947. She preceded him in death Dec. 11, 2010.

Charles retired from the engineering department of Commonwealth Edison after 38 years of service.

He was a member of the Bourbonnais School Board, the Manteno Legion, and the Boy Scouts. He was a 50-year member of the Moose.

Charles enjoyed boating, traveling, camping and fishing.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II. Charles attended 23 years of the USS Gunason reunions.

He was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.

Surviving are two sons, Jack (Debbie) Williamson, of Lansing, Mich., and Tom (Karen) Williamson, of Rochester, Minn.; one daughter, Jan Strickland (Mike Franklin), of Lake Zurich; seven grandchildren, David Williamson, Michelle Williamson, Amanda Williamson, Sarah Morrison, Jaclyn Riber, Kelly Strickland and Lindsey Strickland; five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Strickland, Brian Hofstetter, Savannah Riber, Gideon Riber and Bryce Glasgow; and special friend, Charlotte Gabel, of Newark.

In addition to his wife, Betty Williamson, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Helen Farrell.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, until the noon funeral service at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or the American Legion in Manteno.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.