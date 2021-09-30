Mary Harrell-Wallace

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mary E. Harrell-Wallace, 69, of St. Paul, Minn., passed away Sept. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at the Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Please wear a face mask and social distance.

Mary was born July 27, 1952, in Brooksville, Miss., the daughter of Joe H. Harrell and Samella Harrell-Ervin. She is the third of eight children. She accepted the Lord at an early age at Oakland Baptist Church in Crawford, Miss.

She completed her general education in Kankakee, and then attended Kankakee Community College, majoring in criminal justice.

Mary was a woman of many talents. She worked various jobs over the years utilizing her leadership skills.

She went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 16, 2021. Mary’s legacy lives on in those she leaves behind. Surviving are her husband, Garcia Wallace; her children, Sheila (Stepfon) Harrell-Killingsworth, of Newport, Minn., Mario (Shavonta) Harrell, of Michigan City, Ind., and Billy Demetrius Harrell, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; grandchildren, Jerome Deshawn Misters, Obtravious Lee, Khadijah Welch, Khadrelia Killingsworth, Khadeana Killingsworth, Timothy Glenn, Tyrone Harrell Jr., Devon Dent, Tatiana Hunter, Isaiah Harrell, Shanay Latrice Taylor, TeyRione Eddie Ervin, Clinique Harrell, Malachi Gardner Harrell, Heaven Hill, Seth Harrell and Paiton Harrell; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nettie Harrell-Willaims, Annie Lloyd, Mary Tate (Jimmie) Johnson, Bettie Harrell-Jones, Jesse Harrell and Mary E. Barnett; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who mourn her loss.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Joe H. Harrell and Samella Harrell-Ervin; her son, Tyrone Harrell; her grandson, Mario Harrell Jr.; daughter-in-law, Gayla Harrell; and her brother, Joe L. Harrell.

