Mary Hardy

CLIFTON — Mary O. Hardy, 101, of Clifton, passed away Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) at her home.

She was born March 14, 1920, in Momence, the daughter of George and Maude Storm Doehring.

Mary married Stanley Hardy, in Momence, on Sept. 24, 1938. He preceded her in death Dec. 8, 1997.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Ruth Hardy, of Grant Park; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Hardy, of Grant Park, John Hardy, of Naples, Fla., James and Kelly Hardy, of Homer, Ga., Michael Ewoldt, of Grant Park, Bruce and Jennifer Austin, of Naples, Fla., Andrea and Jeffrey Dusche, of Naples, Fla., and Andrew Austin, of Cissna Park; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband (Dec. 8, 1997), she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Hardy; a daughter, Joy Austin; her parents; four sisters, Cleta Fieleke, Faye Doehring, Mryna Kinney and Tillie Senior, five brothers, Harold Doehring, Elvy Doehring, Elvan Doehring, George Doehring Jr. and Ralph Doehring

Mary grew up on a farm and lived on a farm all her life.

She loved painting, quilting and gardening.

Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church in Momence.

A memorial visitation for Mary O. and Stanley Hardy will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, until the 11 a.m. memorial service for both of them, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, with the Rev. Amy Smith officiating.

Inurnment for both Mary O. and Stanley Hardy will follow in Momence Cemetery, Momence. There will be military rites for Stanley, who was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

