Lois Kirchman

BOURBONNAIS — Lois G. Kirchman, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 28, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Bourbonnais, the daughter of Lawrence and Nelda (Bouchard) Provost. Lois married Gerald E. Kirchman on July 14, 1956, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death March 16, 2019.

Lois worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, and the VA Research Hospital in Chicago. She had also been an aide for special needs at the Kankakee County Co-op and worked with the outreach community at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church.

She enjoyed gardening and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Lois was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, where she was also an active CCW member.

Surviving are three sons, Dale Kirchman, of Bourbonnais, Matthew Kirchman, of Salem, Mass., and Jeremy (Laurie) Kirchman, of Albany, N.Y.; three daughters, Valerie (Dan) Guenette, of Bourbonnais, Catherine Jackson, of Shawnee, Kan., and Michelle (Kelly) Frank, of River Forest; one sister, Dolores (Raymond) Ruder, of Bourbonnais; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Provost, of Bourbonnais; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Donald Provost, Virgil Provost and Delmar Provost; and two sisters, Lenore Langellier and Doreen Boone.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.