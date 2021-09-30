Jacob Peters

CLIFTON — Jacob “Jake” Peters, 76, of Clifton, passed away Monday (Sept. 27, 2021) at his home.

He was born Sept. 20, 1945, in Kankakee, the son of Clarence H. and Margaret P. (Hebert) Peters. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one unborn child.

Jake married Debra Meier on Dec. 22, 1979, in Ashkum. She survives. In addition to his wife, Debbie, he is survived by two sons, Adam Peters, of Norwich, Conn., and Levi (Casey) Peters, of Chebanse; three daughters, Brianna Peters, of Ashkum, Laura (Spencer) Tuntland, of Chebanse, and Josie Peters, of Clifton; along with six sisters and four brothers.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1966 to 1971.

Jake was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum.

He sold real estate and was the owner and operator of the Land Office company in Clifton.

Jake was a retired custodian at Central High School after many dedicated years.

He will always be remembered as an avid outdoorsman.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Clifton, with graveside military rites by Central VFW Post 2131 and Ashkum American Legion Post 643.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.