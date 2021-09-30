BOURBONNAIS — Alice “Jean” Steen, 81, of Bourbonnais, transitioned to Heaven Sunday (Sept. 26, 2021) from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Jan. 3, 1940, in Metropolis, the daughter of Julius Earl and Agatha Daisy Terry Guynn.

Alice married Kenneth Steen on Nov. 11, 1960, in Nashville. He preceded her in death Feb. 7, 2013.

She worked very hard to provide for her family. Alice had worked the midnight shift at Bennett’s Bucket Factory. She had also worked as the head cook at Clifton Central High School. After retirement, Alice cheerfully cleaned houses.

Alice loved to exercise and enjoyed staying active all the way until the end. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

She donated time and money to the needy. She had four or five physically challenged friends who she ran errands for.

Alice was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are one son, Darin Steen, of Mokena; one daughter, Debbie Jackson, of Bourbonnais; four sisters, Peggy, Joan, Margo and Karen; four brothers, Benny, Doc, Bill and John; five grandchildren, Kiana Dewier, Alexis Steen, Sara Lemner, Seth Jackson and Luke Jackson; three great-grandchildren, Giovanna Dewier, Olivia Lemner and Evelyn Lemner; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Jimmy.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Bethel Baptist Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Rodney Rogers officiating.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.