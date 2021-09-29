BOURBONNAIS — Rosa Marr, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) following a long illness.

She was born Aug. 11, 1942, in Centralia, the daughter of Rollin and Geneva Hofstetter Dunbar.

Rosa married Gerald W. Marr on Dec. 11, 1965, in Bradley. He preceded her in death Jan. 15, 1999.

She had been a teller at Kankakee Federal Bank for six years.

Rosa was a sports fan and enjoyed playing cards, cooking and traveling. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family.

Surviving are one son, Rollin Marr, of Homewood; one brother, Richard and Dora Dunbar, of Wilmington; one sister-in-law, Genita Salvagio, of Tucson, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ada and Harvey Marr; and one brother, Ron Dunbar.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

