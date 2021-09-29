Ronald Tatro

BOURBONNAIS — Ronald G. Tatro, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Sept. 27, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 19, 1934, in Kankakee, the son of Leonard and Velma (Curby) Tatro. Ronald married Elaine Mueller-Emmel on Feb. 14, 1970, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Ronald had worked at A.O. Smith for 35 years and then in maintenance at Riverside Medical Center.

He was a past member of All American Cruisers Car Club and a car enthusiast. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and a big Dale Earnhardt fan.

Ronald was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are his wife, Elaine Tatro, of Bourbonnais; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Richard and Jennifer Tatro, of Colorado, and Craig Tatro, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Jeri Lynn McDugle, of Arizona; four grandchildren, Staci McDugle, Cody McDugle, Austin Haller and Joseph Haller; and one brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Opal Tatro, of Martinton.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Rhonda Tatro; one stepson, David Emmel; and the mother of his children, Carol Tatro.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.