Paula Stromme Baxter

MOMENCE — Paula K. Stromme Baxter, 60, of Momence, passed away Friday (Sept. 24, 2021) at her home.

She was born Sept. 22, 1961, in Kankakee, the daughter of Gary and Kay Dionne Thyfault. She had previously been married to Rick Stromme and then married Mike Baxter.

Surviving are her husband, Mike Baxter; her daughter and son-in-law, Dana and (Eric) Newberry, of Momence; her son, Jesse Stromme, of Bradley; her mother, Kay Simpson, of Momence; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Michelle (Robert “Bob”) Simpson, of Momence, Kathleen (Donald) Bakhaus, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Kris (Tom) Madison, of Momence; one brother and sister-in-law, Michael and (Nanette) Thyfault, of Momence; and five grandchildren, Ellie Yeager, Winston Newberry, Felix Newberry, Cassie Stromme and Mava Stromme; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her father, Gary Thyfault; and stepfather, Charles “Chyke” Simpson.

She was a hairdresser for many years and also an event manager at Oaks Springs Golf Course in St. Anne, and South Shore Golf Course in Momence.

Paula enjoyed working in her yard and gardening. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Private services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

