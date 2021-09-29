MANTENO — Michael Steinke, 49, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) at his home.

He was born June 20, 1972, in Manchester, Ky., the son of Patrick and Catherine (Johnson) Steinke.

Michael worked for David Bruce for more than 25 years.

He received his Bachelor of Elementary Education and Sports Medicine from the University of Michigan. He enjoyed watching Michigan’s football, having played for them in college. He had also played at Olivet Nazarene University.

Michael enjoyed fishing and traveling to the beach. He also enjoyed body building and training others. Michael was a loving son, father, fiancé and grandfather. He was a true family man.

Surviving are his fiancee, Mary Schorch, of Manteno; his mother, Catherine Steinke, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and one son-in-law, Savannah Steinke, of Bourbonnais, and Sarah and Nathan Toepper, of Manteno; and one granddaughter, Vivian Toepper.

Preceding him in death were his father; and one brother, Jacob Steinke.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

