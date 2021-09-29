Michael Quigley

WILMINGTON — Michael Edward Quigley, 79, of Florence Township, Wilmington, passed away Monday morning (Sept. 27, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Born July 12, 1942, in Joliet, Michael Edward was a son of Marvin James and Mary Elizabeth (McCormick) Quigley.

He was raised and educated in Florence Township and Wilmington, before attending St. Bede Academy in Peru, from where he graduated with the class of 1960.

On Sept. 18, 1965, Mike married Patricia Boseo in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manhattan, and together they made a home and raised their family.

A lifelong farmer, Mike in addition held employment with BP Pipeline in Manhattan and Pontiac, from where he worked from 1987 until retiring in 2008.

He was a member of the Will County Farm Bureau, belonged to St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington, was Florence Township Supervisor for many years and served on the Wilmington School District 209-U Board of Education.

Mike loved the Chicago Cubs, enjoyed playing cards and looked forward to attending the local fairs.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Patricia; seven children, Thomas Quigley, of Braidwood, Anthony (Molly) Quigley, of Seneca, Ann Quigley, of Aurora, Amy (Dennis) Murphy, of Diamond, Annette (Matthew) Roemer and Timothy (Carrie) Quigley, all of Manhattan, and Megan (Shane) Altmyer, of Clifton; grandchildren, Haley (Anthony) Donzella, Julie Quigley, Wyatt Quigley, Owen Quigley, Noah Quigley, Carly Murphy, Jessica Murphy, Kari Roemer, Corinne Roemer, Joshua Roemer, Kelsey Roemer, Timothy Quigley Jr., Erin Quigley, Ella Quigley, Raelyn Altmyer and Raegan Altmyer; one great-granddaughter, Cara Donzella; one sister, Irene Walsh, of Elwood; two brothers, Paul Quigley and William Quigley, both of Wilmington; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: JoAnn Quigley, of Wilmington, Louis Boseo, of Manhattan, John (Toni) Boseo, of Wisconsin, Thomas (Kathy) Boseo, of Minooka, and Karen Boseo, of Manhattan; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Richard Quigley and Marvin James “Jimmy” Quigley Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Marie Boseo; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lawrence Walsh, Anne Boseo, Joseph Boseo, Linda Boseo and Vicki Boseo; and his nephew, William Quigley Jr.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in St. Rose Catholic Church, 604 South Kankakee St., Wilmington, with the Rev. Sebastian Gargol officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Wilmington.

Memorials may be made to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 South Main St., Wilmington, IL 60481

