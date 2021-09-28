Keith Tatro

DANVERS — Keith L. Tatro, 83, of Danvers, passed away Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) at his home.

Keith was born May 13, 1938, the son of Leroy and Nedra (Turner) Tatro. He married Joyce Peterson in Le’Erable on March 2, 1957. She preceded him in passing Aug. 27, 1994. He later married Linda Watts on May 10, 2004, in Wichita, Kan.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Tatro, of Danvers; three daughters, Tracy (Kent) Saxsma, of Ashkum, Kelly (Larry) Bauer, of Clifton, and Jenny (Eric) Post, of Danvers; eight grandchildren, Jessica Meents, Lyndsi (Ryan) Kime, Heidee Gocken, Jordan Lehmkuhl, Christopher Bauer, Morgan Johnson, Katie (Matt) Wiemer and Wes (Crystal) Post; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Duane (Betty) Tatro; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his first wife, Joyce; he was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Cody Lehmkuhl; and one sister, Barbara Mahoney.

He was a member of Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local, Chebanse American Legion and Chebanse Lions Club.

Keith was a girl’s softball coach for 18 years.

He served many years on the Otto Township Fire Department and was a former mayor of Chebanse.

Keith loved fishing and hunting.

He had just celebrated 48 years of sobriety.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Committal services will be in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

