Elna Davis

WATSEKA — Elna M. Davis, 94, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Dec. 8, 1926, in Oakwood Township, the daughter of Carl E. Liggett and Myrtle A. (Alverson). Elna married Edward A. Davis on Jan. 18, 1946, in Westville. He preceded her in death in August of 2001. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Merle and Carl Jr.; and two sisters, Margaret and Evelyn.

Surviving are two sons, Carl “Whitey” (Alice) Davis, of Watseka, and Donald G. (Sonia) Davis, of Gridley; one brother, Dean (Karen) Liggett, of Gilbertsville, Ky.; two sisters, Linda (Bill) Ingram, of Catlin, and Marilyn (Michael) Gehring, of Galesburg; one brother-in-law, Loyal Davis, of Broadlands; six grandchildren, Christine (Scott) Flota, of Watseka, Tammy (Wayne) Hickman, of Watseka, Matthew (Kristin) Davis, of Watseka, Scott (Caryn) Davis, of Bloomington, Tim (Kathleen) Davis, of Lexington, and Susanna Foster, of Kentland, Ind.; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Elna was a member of Pittwood Christian Church since 1952, Order of the Eastern Star, lifetime member of NEA, IEA, IRTA, and member of the IMHA and Iroquois County Retired Teachers Association.

She enjoyed reading, traveling and watching the Cubs.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, until the noon funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with Jim Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Embury Chapel Cemetery in Hope.

At the family’s request, if attending the visitation or funeral, please wear a face mask.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.

