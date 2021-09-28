Death notices: Sept. 28, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Donna J. Blackwell (nee Anderson),</strong> 84, of Braidwood, passed away Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) at Heritage Health in Dwight. Funeral arrangements are by R. W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Bobby Nunn Jr.,</strong> 21, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Sept. 26, 2021) at his home in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Ethel C. Odle,</strong> 95, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Past services

Funeral Mass for the <strong>Rev. Michael P. Keliher C.S.V.,</strong> 74, of Arlington Heights, was held Sept. 16 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Daniel R. Hall, C.S.V. officiating. Michael passed away Sept. 10, 2021. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Graveside services for <strong>Dorothy Lucille Matton</strong>, 97, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 15 in St. Anne Township Cemetery, St. Anne. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Dorothy passed away Sept. 10, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Victor Pourroy</strong>, 64, of Bradley, were held Sept. 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Steve Hudspath officiating. Victor passed away Sept. 4, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Jesse, Peter and Joe Pourroy, Jason West, Lloyd Gatlin and Kevin Blanchette.

Graveside services for <strong>Clifford Stein</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 11 at Stein-Stine Cemetery in St. James. Clifford passed away Aug. 31, 2021. Pallbearers were Meghan, Caelan, Kim, Aedan and Chase Stein, Jennifer Kimball and Kayla and Ryan Walters.

Funeral services for <strong>Neil Wolven</strong>, 88, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 13 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Craig Crombar officiating. Neil passed away Sept. 5, 2021. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Shannon Jackson, David, Andrew and Matthew Wolven, and David Dunsworth.