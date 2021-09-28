Bernice Doris

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Bernice Rose Toliuszis Doris, 101, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 20, 2021, at the Park View Meadows Assisted Living Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

She was born Dec. 1, 1919, in Bradley, the daughter of John and Anne Norgal Toliuszis. Her parents had immigrated to America from Lithuania in the early 1900s.

The Toliuszis family owned and operated the Toliuszis Delicious Bakery in Bradley.

She graduated from Bradley High School in 1938, and Gallagher Business School a year later.

While working at the R. J. Chamberlain Motor Company in Kankakee, she met and married George L. Sollo.

An astute business woman, she owned and operated Sollo’s Restaurant on South Washington Avenue for 26 years and then a small antique shop at the same location.

After being widowed for nearly 10 years, she married Paul R. Doris, of Manteno. After they retired, Bernice and Paul moved to central Florida and then to Murfreesboro, Tenn.

She was a wonderful wife and mother and a great sports fan who loved the Chicago Cubs. Bernice also loved to cook.

In addition to her husbands, George L. Sollo and Paul R. Doris, she was preceded in death by her four siblings, Paul Toliuszis, formerly of Bradley, Charles Toliuszis, formerly of Kankakee, Anthony Toliuszis, formerly of Chicago, and sister Veronica Bellmore Boudreaux, formerly of Corvallis, Ore.

Surviving are her sons, George J. Sollo, of Fairfax, Va., and John P. Sollo (wife Samantha) of Roseville, Calif.; four stepchildren, Paula Schroth (husband Arthur), James Doris (wife Debbie), Linda Malone (husband Donald) and Raymond Doris (wife Marie); eight nieces and nephews; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was loved by family and friends and will be remembered for the loving care she gave her family.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. John Paul II Parish West Campus in Kankakee; and burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.