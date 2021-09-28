Alice Cole-Madson

ST. ANNE — Alice Lydia Cole-Madson, 81, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Sept. 27, 2021) in Kankakee.

She was born March 3, 1940, in Olney, the daughter of Errett Hancock and Ruth Louise (Marquardt) Cole.

Alice graduated with her B.S. from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and received her Master’s in Urban Teacher Education from Governor’s State University.

She was a teacher for 24½ years in development math at Kankakee Community College. She had taught 38 years total, every grade except grades 4-6.

Alice enjoyed reading, listening to music and traveling.

She was kind, compassionate, caring and giving. Alice was always willing to help someone in need.

Alice was a member of the First Reformed Church of Wichert. She taught Sunday school, was a member of the choir and a soloist. Alice also sang on the radio church program and served as the Sunday school superintendent.

Surviving are one sister, Louise Noxon, of Riverbank, Calif.; one nephew, John (Geri) Noxon, of Apple Valley, Calif.; and one great-nephew, Randy (Amanda) Noxon, of California.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Robert Madson; and one brother-in-law, Jack Noxon.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at the First Reformed Church of Wichert. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Wichert.

Memorials may be made to the St. Anne Food Pantry in care of First Reformed Church of Wichert.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

