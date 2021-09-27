Death notices: Sept. 27, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Regina Davis</strong>, 48, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Sept. 19, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Charles Hill</strong>, 69, of Bloomington, passed away Sept. 20, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Charlotte Ann Kubinski (nee Pavlicek)</strong>, 78, of Essex, passed away Friday (Sept. 24, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by R. W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Walter “Rex” Termain Jr.,</strong> 78, of Braidwood, passed away Thursday (Sept. 23, 2021) at Morris Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.