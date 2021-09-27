Collin 'C.B.' Bovard

KANKAKEE — Collin E. “C.B.” Bovard, 52, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Sept. 23, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born May 28, 1969, in Kankakee, the son of Robert Frank and Carol Jean (Denault) Bovard.

Collin was a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

He went on to work out of the Laborers’ Union.

Collin was a member of Knights of Columbus.

He was an avid golfer, having participated in several leagues.

Collin enjoyed gardening, playing pool, bowling and playing Fantasy Football.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Carol Jean and Nick Veronda, of Kankakee; one sister, Alesia Bovard Hartman, of West Lafayette, Ind.; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Jane Bovard, of Fullerton, Calif.; five nieces and nephews, Daniel Bovard, Heather Bovard, Joshua Betourne, Andrew Betourne and Abby Hartman; six great-nieces and great-nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert F. Bovard.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Humane Foundation.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.