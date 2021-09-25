Zachariah Pence

BOURBONNAIS — Zachariah James Pence, 26, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

He was born June 15, 1995, in Kankakee, the son of Scott Alan and Kelly Jean (Kirkpatrick) Pence.

If you had the honor of knowing Zach, you knew he was a special soul. He loved God and family more than anything and took his mission of always praying for people very seriously. He loved all things military and John Deere, and was proud to be an American. Son of Heaven, spiritual warrior, 3rd-degree Knight of Columbus, best hugger, most contagious laugh and sweetest heart. Zach was deeply loved and will be forever missed until we meet him again in eternity.

Zach was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his parents, Scott and Kelly Pence, of Bourbonnais; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Brittany and Nathan Vail, of Kankakee, Danielle and Joseph Simoneau, of Italy, Anna Pence, of Montana, and Mary Abigail and Joseph DeNova, of Kankakee; 11 nieces and nephews, Isaiah, Judah, Bella, Rosie, Grace, Moses, Zoey, Evelyn, Lucas, Gianna and Maximilian; and maternal grandparents, Alvin and Phyllis Kirkpatrick, of Reddick.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Jim and Lucille Pence.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation.

