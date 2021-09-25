William Hall (family changed their minds about the cost)

LAMPASAS, Texas -- William "Bill" Charles Hall, 71, of Lampasas, Texas, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2021) at his home.

Bill was born Jan. 5, 1950, in Watseka, the son of Eldon Hall and Eunice Cook Hall.

He moved to Lampasas in 1985 from Colorado.

Bill was a member of New Covenant Church in Lampasas.

He was a retired firefighter. In Colorado, he had served in fire and mountain rescue, and was a firefighter at the Fort Carson Military Base. He had been a member of the volunteer fire departments in Lampasas and Security, Colo. At Fort Hood, Bill trained firefighters and he retired from there as a station chief.

Bill proudly served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a Chinook helicopter mechanic. He earned a purple heart in Vietnam and survived several helicopter crashes.

He had also been a prison guard in Terre Haute, Ind., and in Englewood, Colo., and, after retirement, worked security for the oil fields on the Texas border, was a truck driver and worked at Star Propane.

During his time in Lampasas, Bill stayed busy coaching softball, and was a member of the Little League Board. He also worked maintenance for LISD on his days off.

Bill loved to fish, make Native American jewelry and dreamcatchers, and he loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, having enjoyed riding several over the years.

Surviving are his three sons, William Hall Jr., of Sheldon, Chad Hall and wife Wendi, of Noblesville, Ind., and Cory Hall and wife Damie, of Lampasas, Texas; his daughter, Tonya Blair and husband Henry, of Lampasas, Texas; two sisters, Donna Webb, of Clifton, and Lory Hall, of Milford; and his former wife and dear friend, Vanessa Lehnig Hall. Bill is blessed by nine grandchildren, Caleb Hall and wife Kara, Cassi Hall, Alyssa Hall, Kinzee Hall, Slade Hall, Liam Hall, Jett Hall, and Ethan Blair and Noah Blair; and by one great-grandchild, Cameron Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas, Texas. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at New Covenant Church in Lampasas, with Darrell Feemster officiating. Pallbearers will be Mat Hall, Henry Blair, Shane Begley, Caleb Hall, Cory Hall and Chad Hall. Burial, with military honors, will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.

Funeral arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home of Lampasas, Texas.

Please sign his online guestbook at heritagefuneraltx.com.