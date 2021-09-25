Vivian Pray

KANKAKEE — Vivian M. “Viv” Pray, 101, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 4, 1920, in Kankakee, the daughter of Earl and Dena Wilson Lockwood.

Vivian married Wilbert Pray on Nov. 19, 1940, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 1990.

She had worked at Bear Brand Hosiery and National Brand Coupon Center. She was also a homemaker. Viv enjoyed traveling to Europe, Australia and the Panama Canal.

She had been a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

Surviving are one daughter-in-law, Mary Pray, of Kankakee; one grandchild, Arielle Pray; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Gary Pray; one sister, Norma Ward; and one nephew, Tom Ward.

Visitation will be 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at St. John Paul II’s West Campus, Kankakee.

Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

