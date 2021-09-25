Thomas Emling

CULLOM — Thomas J. Emling, 77, of Cullom, passed away Thursday (Sept. 23, 2021) at 10:59 a.m. at his home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from noon Wednesday, Sept. 29, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom. Inurnment will follow in Chatsworth Cemetery, Chatsworth.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or OSF Hospice.

Tom was born Dec. 29, 1943, in Kankakee, a son of Lawrence and Genevieve (Schmidt) Emling. He married Nancy Kyburz on June 26, 1970. She preceded him in death June 4, 1986. He later married Betty Weaver, on Feb. 13, 1988, in Chatsworth. She survives, of Cullom.

Also surviving are four children, Lori Grady, of Rantoul, Eric Tod (Sandy) Emling, of Pesotum, Jim (Brenda) Scott, of Bourbonnais, and Michael (Wendy) Scott, of Huntington, Texas; seven grandchildren, J.T. Grady, Nancy Grady, Cody Scott, Sarah Scott, Logan Scott, Danielle Woltering and Brandon Ping; one great-granddaughter, McKenna Woltering; two brothers, James Michael Emling, of Chatsworth, and Kenneth Emling, of Kankakee; two sisters, Mary Lou Murphy, of Cabery, and Patricia Devine, of Ventura, Calif.

Preceding him in death were one sister; one brother, and one brother in infancy.

Tom was a graduate of Herscher High School.

He was employed at Natural Gas Pipe Line Co. in Herscher, for more than 30 years and also farmed in the Chatsworth area. Tom was a former member of the Knights of Columbus. Tom touched many lives over the years and will be deeply missed by his family who he loved spending time with.

