DYER, Ind. — Ryan D. Ohm, 46, of Dyer, Ind., was born July 19, 1975, and went home to our Lord and Savior on Wednesday (Sept. 22, 2021).

He was the beloved husband of his much-loved wife, Debbie Ohm (nee DeJong); loving father of Austin (Maddie Haines), Kate and Allison; cherished son of Larry and Shari Ohm; son-in-law of Warren and Susan DeJong; dear brother of Keith (Heather) Ohm and Trent (Elisabeth) Ohm; brother-in-law of Terri (Fred) Schaaf, Darci (Richard) Van Kalker, Patti (Kevin) Swets and Mark DeJong; and uncle of Alaina, Lily, Sadie, Emma, Matt, Kyle, Tim, Ming, Michelle, Valerie, Adam and Amanda.

Ryan was passionate about his family. He loved to have fun and be with people, often entertaining family, friends and his customers at Milwaukee Valve.

He was a great cook. He loved traveling for work and with his family. Ryan had a generous heart, often giving to others without recognition. He lived out his faith and was outspoken for his love for Jesus Christ. Ryan was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Road, Lansing (please enter through the east or west doors). Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, also at the church, with the Rev. Shaun Buikema officiating.

Interment will be in Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery, Crown Point, Ind.

Memorials may be made to the gofundme page established for the benefit of Ryan’s children, online at gofund.me/e72cad64.

Funeral arrangements are by Smits Funeral Home, Dyer, Ind.

