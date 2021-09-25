FLOSSMOOR — Robinzina Bryant-Felton, 55, of Flossmoor, and formerly of Chicago and Hopkins Park, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at South Suburban Vineyard Church, 3400 196th St., Flossmoor. A time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. service, also at the church.

Funeral arrangements are by Leak and Sons Funeral Home, 18400 S. Pulaski Road, Country Club Hills.

