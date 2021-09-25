Raymond Dionne

BOURBONNAIS — Raymond F. Dionne, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sept. 15, 2021, at Citadel of Bourbonnais nursing home.

He was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Bourbonnais, the son of Armel and Christabell (Surprenant) Dionne. Raymond married Norma Jean Rantz on Feb. 6, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. She preceded him in death Oct. 12, 2009.

Raymond worked at Armour Pharmaceutical from 1953 until his retirement in 1997.

He loved golfing, and riding motorcycles and farm tractors. Raymond enjoyed working in the yard, watching sports and was an avid hunter.

Raymond was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church.

Surviving are two sons, Terry Dionne, of Downers Grove, and Michael Dionne (Britton Eby), of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Debra (Gary) Gunn, of Beaverville, and Kathy Dionne, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Rob Joubert, Nicholas Dionne, Elizabeth Kingbird, Christopher Dionne and Morgan Mittler; five great-grandchildren, Jonas, Seth, Mason, Chloe and Camden; two sisters, Ruth Klein, of Wisconsin, and Madonna Lane, of Colorado; and one brother, Robert Dionne, of Arizona.

In addition to his wife, Norma Jean Dionne, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Roland and Iris Dionne; and one daughter-in-law, Deborah Dionne.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

