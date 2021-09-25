Obituary budget Sept. 25

Done - Flag - Fred Pacius Jr. - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Flag - Raymond F. Dionne - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Vivian Pray - $250 obit - with photo -sent - no flag

Done - Juan Gaytan - $250 obit (pd via cc in advance) - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Julie Morrison - $200 obit - second-day run - with photo - attached - no flag

Done - Charlotte Offerman - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Marlin Flatt - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - John Nies - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Zachariah Pence - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Mary Martin - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Thomas Emling - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Ryan Ohm - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Clarrisa Kibbons - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Robinzina Bryant-Felton - $50 obit - no photo - no flag

Death notices: Fitzpatrick, Sikora, Marsteller, Bright, Glenn, Harrell-Wallace

Done - OBIT RECAP