SAUNEMIN — Mary Ann Martin, 64, of Saunemin, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

She was born July 30, 1957, in Albuquerque, N.M., the daughter of John and Frances Genitski. Mary married Richard Lee Martin Sr. on Nov. 1, 1981, in Bourbonnais.

Mary had been a teacher and an administrator for Head Start.

She was a member of River Valley Christian Fellowship.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Lee Martin Sr., of Saunemin; five sons, Rick and Carrie Martin, of Momence, John and Randi Martin, of Chandler, Ariz., Matthew and Sally Martin, of Bloomington, Stuart Martin, of Saunemin, and Daniel Martin, of Hedinger, N.D.; three sisters, Helen Genitski, Virginia Genitski and Frances Boatman; two brothers, Lynn Miller and Terry Miller; and nine grandchildren, Devin, Maddy, Aiden, Grace, Tinley, Sophie, Silas, Duke and Savannah.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one niece, Pressley Morgan; her mother-in-law, Carol Meents; and one sister-in-law, Karen Ninas.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to gofundme.com/f/mary-martin-memorial.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.