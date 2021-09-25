Marlin Flatt

WILTON CENTER — Marlin “Flattie” Flatt, 86, of Wilton Center, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Surviving are his loving children, Connie (Doug) Koehn, Joseph Flatt and Judy (Larry) Tierney; his grandchildren, Michele Koehn, Stephen (Stephanie) Koehn, Jackie King, Megan (Becca West) Flatt, Emily Tierney and Sarah Tierney; seven great-grandchildren; his sisters, Donna (Bill) Chellios and Marian (Bob) Edmonson; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Kathleen) Walsh, Carol O’Connor, Danny (Wendy) Walsh, Mary O’Neil and Cathy (Tom) Davis; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Marvin and Margaret (Loucks) Flatt; his wife, Barbara (Walsh) Flatt (in 2018); his parents-in-law, Francis and Evelyn Walsh; his brother-in-law, John O’Neil; and his niece, Jennifer Walsh.

Marlin worked for James Tyler and Sons for many years and retired from Farm Services as a truck driver.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wilton Center.

Marlin loved to hunt and trap, “BS” with his friends and family, and drink Busch Light. He was a Boston Red Sox fan and an avid gardener. To know Flattie was to love Flattie. He was as honest as the day is long whether you liked it or not. Marlin has finally found peace in reuniting with his beloved Barb.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, also at the funeral home. Marlin will be cremated following his funeral service and laid to rest next to Barbara in Mount St. Patrick Cemetery, Wilton Center.

Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan.

