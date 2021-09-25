ST. ANNE — Juan Gaytan, 57, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 22, 2021) in Salvatierra, Mexico.

Surviving are his wife, Maria Gaytan, of St. Anne; his mother, Elena Moreno, of Kankakee: four brothers; two sisters; his eight children, Jamie (Marci) Vallejo, of Martinton, Lydia (Shannon) Bisping, of Peoria, Elena Gaytan, of St. Anne, Felisa Gaytan (Brian Bruckman), of St. Anne, Juan Gaytan, of St. Anne, Gabriel (Rosa) Galvan<strong>,</strong> of Elgin, Jose Gaytan, of St. Anne, and Manuel Gaytan, of St. Anne; and 16 grandchildren, Sage and Logan Vallejo, Aiden and Jasmine Bisping, Sean Mitchell, Mario and Sophia Martinez, Ryan and Dylan McGrath and Jersey Bruckman, Memphis Gaytan, Jencarlos, Gabriela, Luz Estrella, Rosa Catalina and Santiago Iaone Galvan.

Preceding him in death were his father, Trinidad Gaytan.

Juan will be laid to rest in Mexico.

He enjoyed being outside.

Juan loved landscaping and planting.

He will forever be loved by his family and friends.