MANTENO — John A. Nies, 82, of the Oak Ridge Community in Manteno, and formerly of Bolingbrook and Woodridge, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Carol; loving father of Douglas (Nancy) Nies, Deborah (Gregory) Hoffman, Robert (Laura), David and Kenneth (late Sharon) Nies, and Karen (Thomas) Rehagen. He was also the devoted grandfather of 12; the dear great-grandfather of six; fond brother of Joan (late Albert) Karasch and the late Raymond Nies; and dear uncle of many.

John’s life will be celebrated at a remembrance Mass at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Scholastica Church, 7800 Janes Ave., Woodridge.

Funeral arrangements are by Hallowell & James Funeral Home in Downers Grove, phone 630-964-6500.