MANTENO — Fred Pacius Jr., 84, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 22, 2021) at his home.

He was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Chicago, the son of Fred Sr. and Regina Vogel Pacius.

Fred married Joyce Casino on July 10, 1969, in Chicago.

In 1999, Fred retired from Ecolab, where he had worked in the shipping and receiving department.

Fred was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and most of all, spending time with his family. Fred adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attended all their events.

He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.

Fred was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Joyce Pacius, of Manteno; one son, Fred and Donna Pacius, of Manteno; two daughters, Laura A. and Ross Novak, of Braidwood, and Denise Pavlik, of Manteno; nine grandchildren, Michael (Cassie) Zeiger, Nick Pavlik, Natalie (Mak) Henry, Heather (Josh) Stauffenberg, Megan (Andrew) Frame, Alexa (John) Pavlik, Korinne Zeiger, Melanie Pacius and Andrew Pacius; nine great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Warren and George; and one sister, Linda Douma.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Friends and family are welcome to gather at noon Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the family’s home. Please wear your Chicago Bears or Chicago Cubs attire.

Memorials may be made to the Walter Payton Liver Center.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.