Clarissa Kibbons

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Clarissa A. “Criss” Kibbons, 81, of Englewood, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Sept. 23, 2021) at Regency of Portage, Portage, Ind.

She was born April 11, 1940, in Kankakee, the daughter of Earl P. Marcotte Sr. and Margaret Kohl Marcotte. Criss married Leo C. Kibbons on Dec. 30, 1983, in Kankakee. Leo preceded her in death July 6, 2005.

Criss was a self-employed hair stylist and owner of Come As U-R Hair Salon.

She enjoyed crafting, candy making, playing Bingo, cooking and crocheting.

Criss was a member of the Women of the Moose, Okeechobee V.F.W. Auxiliary and the Eagles.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Kenny Kravat and Lisa Szczepanski, of Chebanse, and Jim (Jennifer) Kravat, of Kankakee; three daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa Cherry and Robert Rice, of Englewood, Fla., Melinda (Antonio) Velasco, of Chesterton, Ind., Michele Kravat and Luis Bolaños, of Ridgway, Colo.; one stepdaughter, Kathy (Mike) Shreck, of Virginia; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Marla (Bob) Ostrowski, of Kankakee, Linda Giagnoni and Scott Kravat, of Bourbonnais, and Karen Giagnoni, of Kankakee; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Steven (Gail) Marcotte, of Kankakee, and George (Phyllis) Giagnoni, of Mt. Carmel; 18 grandchildren, Kate, Emily, Renee, Kyle, Kayla, Kohl, Veronica, Jenabeth, Jade, Aidan, Yassir, Luna, Tommy, Luke, Jesse, Auggie, Erica and Todd; seven great-grandchildren, Xander, Ezra, Persephonie, Skylar, Eli, Chelsea and Gracen; two special friends, Kristal Hoover and Buttons Hayes.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Earl Marcotte Jr. (Joanne); and friend, Patricia Bernard.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. The funeral procession will leave at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, from Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.