Robert Grimes

WATSEKA — Robert E. Grimes, 86, of Watseka, passed away Sept. 10, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Robert was born Oct. 19, 1934, in Watseka, the son of Aaron and Evangeline (Mowrey) Grimes.

His parents preceded him in death, along with one brother; four sisters; one granddaughter; one grandson; and one great-grandson.

Robert married Beverly J. Paro on Sept. 11, 1954, in Watseka. She survives, of Watseka.

Other survivors include one daughter, Becky (Chad) Munsterman, of Momence; two sons, Robert “Bubba” (Roxanne) Grimes, of Watseka, and Brian (Debi) Grimes, of Watseka; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Robert was a member of Cornerstone Ministries in Woodland.

He was a gentle giant who loved his church family, children and grandchildren.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Ministries in Woodland.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.