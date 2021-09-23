MOMENCE — May T. Parks, 85, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 22, 2021) at her home.

She was born Dec. 24, 1935, in Chicago, the daughter of Michael and Mary Smego. May married Vernon H. Parks on Dec. 26, 1956, in Momence.

Surviving are her husband, Dr. Rev. Vernon H. Parks, of Momence; two daughters and sons-in-law, Marie (Raye) Walz, of Kendall, Wis., and Brenda (John) Slama, of Camp Douglas, Wis.; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Mindi) Parks, of Queen Creek, Ariz.; her brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Aggie) Smego, of Pinckneyville; four grandchildren, Shawn (Dawn) O’Brien, Rachel (Barry) Daly, Katherine (Cevin) Keltner and Wyatt Parks; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Andrew Smego; sister, Esther Mogis; and two grandchildren, Erin O’Brien and Sarah Reynolds.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Momence.

May enjoyed gardening and cooking and loved sewing, especially for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the First Baptist Church in Momence.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Momence.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Wisconsin.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.