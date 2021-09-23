Julie Morrison

GRANT PARK — Julie Marie Morrison, 64, of Grant Park, passed away Monday (Sept. 20, 2021) at her home.

She was born Jan. 17, 1957, in Harvey, the daughter of Peter and Anna Fouts. She married Tom Morrison on Jan. 25, 1990. He survives.

Julie was a homemaker, and a loving mother and wife.

She was a die-hard, life-long Cubs fan. She was an all-around sports fan and enjoyed listening to and watching “all that was sports” with her husband, Tom.

Surviving are her daughters, Elizabeth and Jeremy Evans, of Wisconsin, and Brianna Morrison, of Momence; brother, Tom Fouts; sisters, Jane Tidswell, Cathlene Gomber, Carol Tucker and Mary Tallarita; and two grandchildren, Damien Evans and Thea Evans.

Preceding her in death were her father, Peter Fouts; her mother, Anna Fouts; and a brother, Pete Fouts.