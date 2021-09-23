Judith Pannell

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Judith Cantway Pannell, 77, of Knightdale, N.C., passed away Sept. 11, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C.

She was born Dec. 23, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Eldrid Alva Cantway and Jean M. (Fawver) Cantway.

Judith worked as a nurse, RN, BSN.

She married Richard C. Pannell in Sylva, N.C.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Shelley St. Aubin and Paul Cardullo, of Knightdale, N.C.; a brother, John Cantway, of Knightdale, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Chris Cardullo, of Chicago, and Alex Cardullo, of Knightdale, N.C.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Richard C. Pannell; father, Eldrid A. Cantway; mother, Jean M. Cantway; and brother, Michael Cantway.

Funeral arrangements are by L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory, Knightdale, N.C.