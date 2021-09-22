BOURBONNAIS — Robin Ahramovich, 67, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) at her home.

She was born May 9, 1954, in Kankakee, the daughter of Richard and Georgia (Trombley) Ortman. Robin married Stanley Ahramovich Jr. on Aug. 22, 1975, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Dec. 22, 2005.

Robin was a registered nurse.

She enjoyed reading and spending time with her dogs. Robin especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, David and Kelly Ahramovich, of Kankakee, and Adam “Bubba” and Dominique Ahramovich, of Bradley; one daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Spiro Kolokythas, of Bourbonnais; 10 grandchildren, Christos Kolokythas, Niko Kolokythas, Ari Kolokythas, Caleb Ahramovich-Leone, Keira Ahramovich, Kayla Ahramovich, Harper Ahramovich, Rylee Ahramovich, Willow Ahramovich and Arrow Ahramovich; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Greg and Donna Ortman, of Bourbonnais, and Steven and Carey Ortman, of St. Anne.

In addition to her husband, Stanley Ahramovich Jr., she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Joshua Ahramovich; and one brother, Richard Ortman.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

