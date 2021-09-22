Rev. Richard Kostelz

JOLIET — Rev. Richard F. Kostelz, 95, passed away peacefully Monday evening (Sept. 20, 2021) at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet.

He was born July 28, 1926, in Joliet, and attended St. Raymond’s Grade School, Joliet Catholic High and Quigley Preparatory Seminary prior to entering St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein. He was ordained May 22, 1952, at the Cathedral of St. Raymond by the late Bishop Martin McNamara.

Father Kostelz served as parochial vicar at Ss. Peter and Paul, Naperville (1952-1958) and St. Joseph, Lockport (1958-1959); pastor of Immaculate Conception, Roberts, and St. Peter, Piper City (1959-1965), St. Martin of Tours, Kankakee (1965-1974), Ss. Mary and Joseph, Chebanse (1974-1988), St. Joseph, Cabery, and St. Mary Mission, Reddick (1988-2015). His dedication to the Catholic community of the Diocese of Joliet spanned over six decades, culminating with his retirement in 2015.

Surviving are his sisters, Joan (late Robert) Brock and Shirley (late Daniel) Thom; as well as three generations of nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Clara (nee Shelko) and Frank Kostelz; one brother, Jack and Mary Ann Kostelz; and two nieces, Ann and Mary Clare.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, until the con-celebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.

Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice (Lightways Hospice of Joliet), Our Lady of Angels Retirement home or the Cathedral of St. Raymond School.

