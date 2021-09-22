KANKAKEE — Peter Baptist, 59, of Kankakee, departed this life peacefully, at his home, Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021).

Peter was born to Freddie Lee Baptist Sr. and Lillie Lou Wicks-Baptist, in Kankakee, on Oct. 4, 1961.

He attended Kankakee School District 111 schools where he played basketball in junior high school. Peter also studied business at Kankakee Community College.

Peter was employed by Paisan Italian and Porta Bella restaurants in Madison, Wis., and had also worked for The Daily Journal, Kankakee.

He attended Fair Haven Church of God In Christ.

Peter loved painting, playing Chess, bicycling, cooking, reading and watching Westerns.

Surviving are his sons, Jeremy and Jason Rogers, of Chicago; granddaughters, Taila and Tamia Rogers; five brothers, Joseph (Mary), Edward and Danny Baptist, of Kankakee, Victor (Gwendolyn) Baptist, of Ford Heights, and John (Karnisha) Baptist, of Snellville, Ga.; four sisters, Freddie Mae Powell, Viola (Andrew) Brack, of Kankakee, Willa Mae (Roy) Fields, of Erie, Pa., and Pearlie Mae Baptist, of Albuquerque, N.M.; three aunts, Rosie Lee Lawrence, of Chebanse, Carrie Bell Baptist, of Kankakee, and Annie Kyles, of Starkville, Miss.; one uncle, Harry (Theresa) Wicks, of Kankakee; special friends, Lydia Rogers and Mary Bell; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, Freddie Lee Baptist Jr. “Uncle Fred.”

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. will officiate.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.