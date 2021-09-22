BOURBONNAIS — Pam Gerts’ years-long battle with pulmonary fibrosis came to an end Thursday (Sept. 16, 2021), when she passed away, with family at her side.

Pam was born and raised in Chicago, a proud “South Sider” and a Chicago White Sox fan.

She moved to Kankakee in 1977, with her husband, Ron. People in Kankakee County still recognized her as the Clerk of the Jury Commission in the 1990s.

She was a proud “Bubbe” (Yiddish for grandmother) of twin grandchildren. She exercised her love of photography to take hundreds of photos of the grandkids. In retirement for nine years, she was fortunate to live near and be involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren almost every day.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald Gerts; her children, Stephanie Sloss and Joseph Gerts; and grandchildren, Madison and Parker Sloss.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Seaton and Ethel Goldsmith; and her beloved sister, Maureen Fong.

It was Pam’s request that she have neither wake, funeral, nor other celebrations. Her wishes will be honored.

Arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

Please sign her guestbook online guestbook at clancygernon.com.