BEAVERVILLE — Elouise Roundtree, 72, of Beaverville, passed away Sept. 13, 2021, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

She was born Dec. 13, 1948, in Chicago, the daughter of George Smith Sr. and Gladys (Longino) Smith.

Elouise worked as a cook.

She had been a resident of the Kankakee County area for 67 years.

Elouise’s hobbies included watching soap operas, attending church and prayer line medical missionary studies.

She attended Ephesus Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Surviving are three daughters, Sytacha (Massus) Lindsley, of Tempe, Ariz., Synell Simmons (James Fletcher), of Milwaukee, Wis., and Carlette McGee (Fred McGee), of Beaverville; one stepdaughter, Marlena Lindsley, of Arizona; one son, Scott Smith, of Arizona; and one stepson, Georjuss Lindsley, of Arizona; three brothers, George Smith Jr., of Pembroke Township, John (Rosella) Smith, of Kankakee, and Cleo (Shirley) Smith, of Chicago; four sisters, Rosie Wade, of California, Patricia (Sam) Malone, of Chicago, Carma (Ernest) Moore, of Chicago; and Brenda Longino, of Chicago; 17 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Eddie Roundtree; son, Carton Lindsley; daughter Sytrice Simmons; son, Scott Smith Sr.; and brothers, Vernon Smith, Anthony Longino and Roy Lee.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Please sign her online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.